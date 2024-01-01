New Year’s Day baby in Butler County arrives one minute after midnight

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

New Year’s Day babies around the region didn’t hesitate to arrive quickly after the calendar changed to 2024.

At the Liberty Family Birthing Center at Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp., a baby named Bennett was born a minute after midnight. The Christ Hospital Health Network did not share his last name, but confirmed the baby was doing well.

Entering the world a month early, newborn Mabel Mae Stapleton arrived at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy at 2:15 a.m. and created a surprise for her parents.

She was the Premier Health network’s first baby of the year. Parents Kirstyn and Brad were surprised by Mabel’s arrival — she was due in February.

The newborn weighs 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

Premier Health also operates Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

“We’re feeling so happy,” Kirstyn Stapleton said. “I’m very tired — really I’ve only gotten about an hour of sleep — but we’re so happy.”

Kettering Health said its first baby of the new year was David Weaver, who arrived at 12:08 a.m. Monday at the network’s main campus in Kettering. He came in at just a little more than 7 pounds and is the first child of Sandra Weaver.

In Other News
1
‘Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots’ tale to be told in Fairfield
2
2023 Oxford Couple of the Year: Dick Munson & Libby Birch
3
McCrabb: My 10 Most Intriguing People of 2023
4
Construction, demolition, Central Connections controversy highlight...
5
Oxford citizens selected for annual honors

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top