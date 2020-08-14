New Mexican restaurant now open in Warren County development

Mexican food lovers now have another choice.
Condado Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with a build-your-own-taco concept and an extensive selection of tequilas and margaritas, opened last week in the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason.
Established in Columbus, Condado Tacos has grown its taco brand throughout the Midwest with about 20 locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Detroit areas.
In addition to tequilas and margaritas, customers can choose from more than a dozen signature tacos with pre-determined ingredients, but its build-your-own concept is a popular option with diners, said Joe Kahn, founder and CEO of Condado Tacos.
The restaurant offers several signature margaritas and a variety of tequilas and bourbons, he said.
Kahn called opening a location in Mason “exciting growth for us in the region.”
Earlier this year, Condado Tacos opened its first Miami Valley location at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.
Deerfield Towne Center was built 2004 at Irwin Simpson and Mason Montgomery roads and is anchored by Whole Foods, Ashley Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Crunch Fitness.
Besides Condado Tacos, the center added COhatch, an innovative co-working, meeting and social space; and AKT, a fitness studio that combines interval, strength and conditioning training with dance.