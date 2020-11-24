New Hamilton ‘quest’ will boost outdoor drinking area, support local businesses: How to get involved

The Butler County Visitors Bureau and city of Hamilton and recently launched the Craft and Cocktail Quest, which will help residents support local businesses and complement the city’s outdoor drinking district
Hamilton’s DORA District allows visitors to legally walk around outside with alcoholic beverages. From 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week, people can grab a to-go drink in a Hamilton DORA to-go container from a participating liquor serving establishment and explore downtown Hamilton.
The program has served over 40,000 to-go beverages of beer, wine, and cocktails in 2020 alone.
“During this year, it’s definitely been challenging for all sorts of businesses, and DORA’s are particularly good options for people to have a fun experience while being able to social distance, because you can take your beverage outside and walk around that designated area,” said Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications at the Butler County Visitors Bureau.
To participate in the Craft and Cocktail Quest, participants will download the free mobile Quest Pass from the Butler County Visitor’s Bureau website at www.gettothebc.com/quest. Then, the web-based Quest Pass enables questers to check in at participating locations, and it reveals secret specials and deals. Once participants check in or redeem a deal at 10 or more of the locations of their choice, they will earn a “Top Finisher Champion” medal, which is also complete with a built-in bottle opener.
“When you sign up for the pass and it’s delivered to you, you will see a whole grouping of off-menu specials. So, a lot of the businesses have provided custom cocktails, beer offerings or appetizers that you can unlock once you download the pass,” Kocher said.
Participants have to physically visit the business to check-in or redeem the deal. Once participants hit the 10 locations, they will be notified that they’ve earned the “Top Finisher Champion” medal.
“This is going to be popular because it’s an expansion of what everyone loves about the DORA District. So, we’re adding in a gamified element, where you can track your progress, and the medal is really cool. Also, during this time, people are still looking for ways to have an activity, but be able to distance from others, and the DORA District is ideal for that,” Kocher said.
Participating locations that are part of Hamilton’s DORA District include Municipal Brew Works, Pinball Garage, Arches Saloon, Basil 1791, Fretboard Brewing and Public House, North Second Tap and Bottle Shop and more. For example, at Plaza One Grille, guests will receive a seasonal craft cocktail for $4. Richards Pizza will offer $5 off a medium specialty pizza. There are 16 participating locations.
Medals can be redeemed at the Hamilton Welcome Center, Municipal Brew Works or at the Pinball Garage. The Craft and Cocktail Quest will continue to run through March.