New Hamilton ‘quest’ will boost outdoor drinking area, support local businesses: How to get involved

“When you sign up for the pass and it’s delivered to you, you will see a whole grouping of off-menu specials. So, a lot of the businesses have provided custom cocktails, beer offerings or appetizers that you can unlock once you download the pass,” Kocher said.

Participants have to physically visit the business to check-in or redeem the deal. Once participants hit the 10 locations, they will be notified that they’ve earned the “Top Finisher Champion” medal.

“This is going to be popular because it’s an expansion of what everyone loves about the DORA District. So, we’re adding in a gamified element, where you can track your progress, and the medal is really cool. Also, during this time, people are still looking for ways to have an activity, but be able to distance from others, and the DORA District is ideal for that,” Kocher said.

Participating locations that are part of Hamilton’s DORA District include Municipal Brew Works, Pinball Garage, Arches Saloon, Basil 1791, Fretboard Brewing and Public House, North Second Tap and Bottle Shop and more. For example, at Plaza One Grille, guests will receive a seasonal craft cocktail for $4. Richards Pizza will offer $5 off a medium specialty pizza. There are 16 participating locations.

Medals can be redeemed at the Hamilton Welcome Center, Municipal Brew Works or at the Pinball Garage. The Craft and Cocktail Quest will continue to run through March.