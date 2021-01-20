NEW DETAILS: Ohio begins sending $300 pandemic relief payments

The state of Ohio has started issuing $300 federal pandemic unemployment compensation payments.
The weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments go to eligible unemployment claimants following a new system programming update, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Tuesday.
The payments stem from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which President Trump signed December 27, 2020.
“Each claim is important to us,” said Kimberly Henderson, director of the ODJFS. “We understand the urgency of providing Ohioans with the resources they need to support their families. We worked quickly to align our system with the new requirements, and I am pleased that we can now provide much-needed relief to eligible claimants.”
The federal CARES Act, signed in March 2020, provided FPUC benefits through July 31. It also provided up to 39 weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and up to 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
The latest federal aid package provided up to an additional 11 weeks of FPUC benefits from December 27, 2020, through March 13, 2021. It also provided an additional up to 11 weeks in PEUC and PUA.
State programmers are still working to make the latter two benefits, the department said.
All eligible claimants are supposed to receive their benefits retroactive to as early as December 27, 2020.