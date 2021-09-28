New COVID vaccine bill in Ohio House calls for exemptions for natural immunity, other reasons

Ohio Republicans unveiled Tuesday afternoon their comprehensive replacement for competing bills on COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
The bill, House Bill 435, doesn’t deal with mask mandates at all. It allows people to claim exemption from COVID-19 vaccination from any public or private employer or school for several broad reasons: medical inability to be vaccinated, having substantial COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection, or any reason of conscience or religious objection.
The only exceptions to those vaccine exemptions are for employees of children’s hospitals, workers in hospital intensive or critical care units, those who deal with infectious diseases — or employees who start work after the bill’s effective date, whenever that comes.
“We’re talking about applying these exemptions to existing employees, but not to new hires,” said state Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Twp., one of the bill’s two primary authors.
Debate continued Tuesday evening, but legislators indicated the bill could pass committee swiftly and come before the full House on Wednesday.
The latest bill introduced in a House Health Committee hearing Tuesday comes as the debate over COVID-19 vaccination and masking requirements have produced a flurry of bills from Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly, all seeking to prohibit some form of vaccination requirement and/or mask mandate.
The most sweeping of those proposals — House Bill 248, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp. — stalled as House Republican leadership seeks an overarching replacement for it and related bills.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have had COVID-19 still get vaccinated, saying it’s unknown how long natural immunity lasts. A recent study of hundreds of Kentucky residents who had COVID-19 recently found that unvaccinated people were more than twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus than the vaccinated.
“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news release. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”
State Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, heads the Health Committee considering the new proposal.