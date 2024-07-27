New courts for Pickleball Capital of Ohio mean larger events

While she’s proud of the number of courts, she’s most impressed by how the courts are being used.

“It doesn’t matter how many you have if they sit empty,” she said.

The additional courts have allowed players an opportunity to be introduced to the country’s fastest-growing sport, reduced the wait time for open courts and will allow the MPA to host larger events that will attract more players and funnel additional dollars into the local economy, she said.

The nine courts and a pavilion were built and the 18 existing courts were resurfaced with $577,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, city officials said.

Eventually, Cook would like to see more benches and shade created at the pickleball park.

“It’s just a process,” she said. “Members need to be patient.”

During a recent grand opening ceremony, the courts were dedicated to Stanley Volkens, the man responsible for bringing the sport to Middletown in 2006, Cook said.

Volkens, now 94, played pickleball during his winter months in Arizona, and when he noticed the tennis courts at Lefferson Park were mostly unused, he raised the money to convert two of them into six pickleball courts.

When more courts were added, Volkens told himself they probably weren’t necessary.

“Boy was I wrong,” he said with a laugh. “I never in my wildest dreams believe what has happened.”

Volkens and his wife, Marcia, attended the grand opening and cut the ribbon, Cook said.

Cook said the MPA has hosted several pickleball camps for kids and has worked closely with nearby Berachah Church.

“This is a generational game and we need to keep it going,” she said.

Every Wednesday at 6 p.m., the MPA hosts an introduction to the sport. It’s free and open to the first 48 players who register on the MPA Facebook page. This Wednesday will be the last clinic of the year.

On Aug. 3-4, the Middletown, Ohio 17th Annual Tournament for amateurs will be held at Lefferson. Cook said the tournament will feature 420 players, representing 11 states.

The players are encouraged to stay in local hotels and support local restaurants and bars, she said.

The MPA also will host a Labor Day Marathon that will benefit the organization and Smiles Closet that provides clothes and shoes to needy Middletown students.

The proceeds from the event will be split between the MPA and Smiles Closet.

Cost to participate in the marathon is $20 with a goal of having someone playing, rain or shine, from noon Sunday through noon Monday. The event is directed by Doug and Gayle Lear.

For more information about the MPA, visit www.middletownpickleball.com.