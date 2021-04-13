New club internships will send 2 Butler County grads to hospitals

That’s one of the main reasons the Rotary Club created the internships.

Given the growing importance of global quality healthcare, Oxford Rotary officials said they were seeking to create healthcare career opportunities for Oxford-area youth.

The selection process included a ZOOM information session for students, parents and Talawanda High School personnel, followed by a detailed application process, according to a statement released by club officials.

The final step of the internship selection process involved personal interviews resulting in the selection of the two outstanding students who both have a deep interest in pursuing a healthcare career. The Oxford Rotary funded the project with funds generated by its community Stars and Stripes Flag Program with a generous grant from Rotary District 6670, they said.

The two soon-to-be graduates will work eight weeks at the hospital, rotating through different departments at McCullough-Hyde or choosing a single area of specific interest such as radiology, oncology, surgery, facilities management or pharmacy. Students will be mentored by a TriHealth Education Specialist and on-site Rotarian and supported by the TriHealth Human Resources team.

Banda, who will be attending the University of Dayton in the fall, said she’s long been interested in a medical career and helping others.

“I was so excited when I heard I was chosen. I’m looking forward to communicating with the patients,” said Banda, who plans to study to become a cardio-thoracic or a pediatric surgeon.

“And I’m really looking forward to talking with the surgeons about how they went about starting their careers,” she said.