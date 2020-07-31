Ohio’s tax-free weekend nears. Here’s what you need to know about buying school supplies.

The amount tax exempt is determined item by item not to the purchase as a whole.

School supplies that are eligible include anything from binders to highlighters to graph paper. A full list of items can be found at the Ohio Department of Taxation FAQ page.

School instructional material includes reference books, reference maps and globes, textbooks and workbooks.

Items sold by mail, telephone, e-mail or Internet qualify for the sales tax exemption, if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.