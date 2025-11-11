Navy veteran gets preview of $9.5M submarine memorial in West Chester Twp.

And Lucas echoed officials of the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association in saying the unique submarine replica taking shape at the Voice of America Park in West Chester Twp. is destined to become a popular attraction for all American military veterans on future Veterans Day holidays.

“I’m very excited to see the sub again,” said Lucas, who was a crew member of the USS Cincinnati from 1987 to 1990 during his eight-year stint in the Navy.

“I’m looking at a lot of memories,” he said gazing at the steel 360-foot-long and 32-foot-wide replica, which now includes the original submarine conning tower standing nearly three-stories high.

“I like it a lot. There’s nothing like this in the United States and it will bring in people from around the country.”

Now a resident of west Hamilton County, the 62-year-old veteran was recently invited to preview the memorial construction site adjacent to the grounds of another nationally unique, Cold War memorial, the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting.

Explore USS Cincinnati nuclear sub taking shape at area park

When completed and opened in May 2026, the $9.5 million memorial will feature walk-through spaces of the submarine’s skeleton frame and historical, educational kiosks on the historical vessel — which was launched in 1977 and decommissioned in 1996 — and its global impact on patrolling international waters.

“The longest I was underwater in my service was 32 straight days,” said Lucas, whose voyages on the submarine included patrolling of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Bob Viney, vice president and program executive of the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association, said the memorial project construction, which is visible from Tylersville Road, is on schedule though falling short so far in parts of its fundraising campaign.

“We are still fundraising for all the big projects we want to include here,” said Viney, referring to educational features planned for students and others involving both Cold War history and STEM learning components of the submarine’s construction and operation.

In the future, said Viney, “I think this will be the major place people come to celebrate Veterans Day, Memorial Day and other national holidays because of the land around here,” referring to the spacious VOA park acreage surrounding the memorial site.

“We can have 5,000 people here,” said Viney.

The fundraising campaign continues as memorial officials strive to cover all the site’s costs. For more information and donation options to the memorial fund see the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association website.