Navy IDs southwest Ohio sailor killed at Pearl Harbor, gives him final home at Arlington

Over the next two-and-a-half years, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries in Hawaii.

In September 1947, the American Graves Registration Service entered the story.

Tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the services disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks, in Oahu, Hawaii.

The laboratory staff confirmed the identifications of 35 men from the Oklahoma at that time. The service then buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu.

In late 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as “non-recoverable,” a classification that for a time included Griffith.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency photo of the burial of Navy Radioman 3rd Class Thomas E. Griffith, 20, of Dayton, killed during World War II.

But then, 66 years later, between June and November 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel exhumed the remaining unknowns from the Hawaii cemetery for further analysis.

By April 2020, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis had played a role in the identification of Griffith’s remains, the agency said. Mitochondrial DNA is a chromosome found inside mitochondria, which are organelles found in cells. The mitochondria and mitochondrial DNA are passed from mother to child.

Griffith was buried Friday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., the agency noted in a recent Facebook post.

“Welcome home Radioman 3rd Class Griffith. You are not forgotten,” said one Facebook user, Phyllis Springfield. “Thank you DPAA for continuing to bring home our heroes.”