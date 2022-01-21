National Guard members arrive at southwest Ohio hospitals

“We train consistently throughout the year to make sure we’re up on our skills,” McWilliams said. “We’re already familiar with doing IVs and straight sticks, triage for patients.”

They’ll handle vitals and blood draws while the other half of the unit helps with non-medical related tasks.

“We’re just helping with some of the other departments that support the daily needs of the hospital and staff,” Staff Sgt. Makayla Scharber said. “Having the guard here is an additional layer of support here for our teams.”

The Christ Hospital Network CEO and President Debbie Hayes said the help is needed for a strained system.

“The National Guard is a wave of fresh eyes, and fresh energy that can come help our teams support what they need to get done so we can continue to provide extraordinary care,” Hayes said.

At the end of the day, National Guard members said their mission is clear.

“It’s almost hard to explain. It’s a gratifying experience to be one-on-one with patients, that’s why we do it,” McWilliams said. “That’s why we’re in the National Guard — to help our community, to see it in a person’s eyes is amazing.”