Meta stock surges after Q2 results blow past expectations despite heavy AI spending

The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $18.34 billion, or $7.14 per share, in the April-June period. That's up 36% from $13.47 billion, or $5.16 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22% to $47.52 billion from $39.07 billion.

Analysts expected Meta to earn $5.88 per share on revenue of $44.81 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta said it expects costs to increase as it spends billions on infrastructure and luring highly compensated employees as it works on its AI ambitions. It's forecasting 2025 expenses to be in the range of $114 billion to $118 billion, up 20% to 24% year-over-year.