Chilean rescuers recover the bodies of 4 miners who were trapped in a collapsed shaft

The trapped miners were located thanks to GPS devices, but rescue workers had to drill through dozens of meters (feet) of rock to reach them.

A section of the mine collapsed following a 4.2 magnitude quake on Thursday, killing one worker and injuring nine others.

Authorities are investigating whether it was a naturally occurring earthquake or whether mining activity at El Teniente caused the tremor. Chilean prosecutors also launched a criminal investigation to determine whether any safety standards were violated.

El Teniente, located in the Andes mountains in central Chile, is the world’s largest underground copper mine and is owned by Chilean state company Codelco.

Shortly after Thursday’s collapse, Codelco halted operations at the affected section of the copper mine and evacuated 3,000 people from the wider site to safe areas.

The company canceled a presentation of its first-half financial results, set for Friday morning, due to the rescue efforts.

Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, also lies in the seismically active “Ring of Fire” that surrounds the shores of the Pacific Ocean.