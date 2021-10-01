NARCO award renamed in honor of slain Dayton detective Jorge DelRio

DelRio, a 30-year Dayton Police Department veteran and longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer, was shot Nov. 4, 2019, while conducting a search in Dayton. He died three days later of his injuries.

Ohio NARCO posthumously gave DelRio the 2021 Valor Award, which was presented to his widow, Kathy, during its annual conference in September that also celebrated the organization’s 50 years of service, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.