Naked Karate Girls kick off concert series at The Square @ Union Centre

The major work on the $3.6 million renovation begins June 27 – the day after the Cassette Junkies play the last concert of the 2025 season, said Mike Huxsoll, the township’s community services director.

The work includes construction a new, larger, covered stage on the opposite side of the square from the existing stage. That will improve sound and viewing, allow more events in inclement weather, and includes space to put a screen on the stage for viewing parties or similar events.

Some concrete will be removed and replaced with grass for seating.

“This investment in The Square is all about improving quality of life for our residents and enhancing the sense of community that makes West Chester special,’’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“The project will also support the vitality of our local businesses by creating an even more attractive gathering space that draws visitors year-round.”

Some construction work that won’t affect the concert, has begun on West Chester Towne Centre Drive, Huxsoll said. Benches, the stage, and other components of the renovation have also been ordered.

Musicians performing at the free concert series will continue to be on stage from 6-9 p.m. this season at The Square, 9285 Centre Pointe Dr.

There will be food trucks on site along with craft beer from Grainworks Brewing Co and Ohio Eagle Distributing, a West Chester Twp. company. Sales benefitting partnering Butler County non-profit groups.

The schedule:

*May 22: Naked Karate Girls

*May 29: The Whammies

*June 5: Red – (Taylor Swift tribute)

*June 12: Second Wind

*June 19: Anywhere Like Heaven: The Music of James Taylor

*June 26: Cassette Junkies

The township’s Keehner Park Saturday night concert series begins May 31, at the park, 7211 Barrett Road, and ends . Performances run from 7-9 p.m.

The schedule:

*May 31: New Horizons

*June 7: Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band

*June 14: Miami University Steel Drum Band

*June 21: University of Cincinnati Community Band

*June 28: West Chester Symphony

*July 12: Strings Attached Bankd

*July 19: Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Nigh’’s Drem

*July 26: Monday Night Big Band

*Aug. 16: Title 14

*Aug. 23: Blue Stone Ivory

*Sept. 1: West Chester Symphony