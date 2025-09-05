Nail, screw distributor signs lease to build on former Forest Fair Mall property

Hillman, a hardware distributor headquartered in Forest Park, will be the only tenant on the 60 acres owned by developer Hillwood Investment Properties, a Texas-based Perot Co., said Ben Davis, senior vice president of Hillwood’s Cincinnati office.

The other 30 acres on the site that straddles Forest Park and Fairfield, is still owned by New York-based World Properties LLC.

“We’re proud to partner with the Hillman Group to transform this vacant property into a productive asset for both Forest Park and Fairfield,” Davis said.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to creating value through thoughtful redevelopment that benefits both our partners and the communities where we operate.”

Besides the multi-purpose building, the construction project includes a pad large enough for a 162,000 square-foot expansion to the building should it be needed.

“Fairfield is pleased that the Hillman Group has chosen to join the other local and national businesses in the vibrant South Gilmore Road business corridor,” said Greg Kathman, Fairfield’s development services director.

“We welcome the substantial investment this new Class A facility represents.”

Hillwood is finishing prep work before the O’Rourke Wrecking Co. demolishes the 1.5 million square-foot mall and its four-story parking garage. Davis said the actual demolition will begin by the end of the month.

Hillman will combine its operations from several Cincinnati-area sites to the new facility.

“This marks an exciting next step in our long-term growth strategy,” said Jon Michael Adinolfi, Hillman’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Forest Park, a city that has been part of Hillman’s history for decades. We recognize the importance this site has held for many people over the years, and we look forward to continuing to grow our company, supporting our employees, and providing our customers with best-in-class service at this location.”

Hillman ships nails, screws and fasteners to retail outlets in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company employees about 4,500 with annual sales of $1.5 billion.