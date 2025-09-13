Multiple Butler County road crossings to be closed Monday for repairs

The affected crossings and their closing dates are as follows:

Augspurger Avenue, Sept. 15

Jackson Road, Sept. 16

Trenton Road (near Jackson Road and North Riverside Drive), Sept. 16

Wehr Road, Sept. 16

Morganthaler Road, Sept. 17

Trenton Road (just southwest of the Busenbark roundabout ), Sept. 17

Wayne Madison Road (south of the roundabout), Sept. 17

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route and CSX crews will post a detour.