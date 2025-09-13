Multiple Butler County road crossings to be closed Monday for repairs

CSX Transportation will close several railroad crossings alongside North Riverside Drive beginning Monday, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.
Each crossing could be closed for two to three days with crews expected to replace ties and resurface the crossings.
The affected crossings and their closing dates are as follows:
- Augspurger Avenue, Sept. 15
- Jackson Road, Sept. 16
- Trenton Road (near Jackson Road and North Riverside Drive), Sept. 16
- Wehr Road, Sept. 16
- Morganthaler Road, Sept. 17
- Trenton Road (just southwest of the Busenbark roundabout ), Sept. 17
- Wayne Madison Road (south of the roundabout), Sept. 17
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route and CSX crews will post a detour.
