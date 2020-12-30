More than $1M in grants coming to Greater Cincinnati for oral care among the needy

“Over half are not served by health centers. Approximately 7,000 individuals in this area are homeless—and these are figures which are on the rise. These grants will help support a diverse group of individuals who would otherwise go without much-needed healthcare.”

Eight area organizations were awarded grants for oral health initiatives.

Those recipients include: Primary Health Solutions receiving $50,000 for its mobile dental services for low-income students in Butler County, CincySmiles Foundation awarded $85,000 for its mobile dental program for the underserved in rural counties around Greater Cincinnati and Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky provided with $20,000 for oral hygiene kits for 3,500 its clients.

“Providing increased access to primary care and oral health services is a critical component of an individual’s overall health and well-being. Supporting these nonprofits that are making an impact on improving the health of underserved individuals aligns with the mission of Deaconess to improve community health by making healthcare more accessible for those in need,” said Woods.

Sonya Dreves, president/CEO of the CincySmiles Foundation, said she appreciated the funding.

“We will use these funds to purchase a vehicle and portable dental and treatment equipment for our Dental Road Crew Program. The Dental Road Crew Program will use this vehicle to travel to partner sites and transport the equipment and supplies they need to treat individuals and families living in underserved areas who lack access to oral health care,” said Dreves.