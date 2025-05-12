Monuments added to Fairfield Twp.’s Veterans Memorial in Heroes Park

“Our Fairfield Twp. community will once again gather together in gratitude to honor the sacrifices made by our armed forces,’’ said Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer.

“This memorial stands proudly as an enduring beacon that reminds one and all that freedom is not free.”

The 5:30 p.m. program will be held at the memorial at the park, 6032 Morris Road, and is open to the public.

The monuments were installed last week, nearly two years after the dedication of the original memorial. One contains an etching of an eagle with an American flag backdrop on the front, with space for sponsor plaques on the back.

The inscription reads, “Honoring the brave men and women whose service and sacrifice have kept us safe and free.”

The second has an etching of a battle scene with an American flag in the background and a quote from former president Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it…”

The added monuments “provide more room for recognizing local veterans and sponsors,” said Chuck Goins, assistant township administrator.

“The ceremony will honor the men and women who are currently serving and remembering those who died in the line of service,’’ said Chuck Goins, assistant township administrator.

The program begins with a presentation of colors by the Butler Tech Color Guard. Amazing Grace and patriotic music will be performed on bagpipes by Tom Eichelberger, a retired Hamilton Fire Department lieutenant.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by long-time township resident Barney Landry, an air force pilot from the Korean War, who was on the committee that created the memorial.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony; the national anthem sung by township resident Michael Tarter; invocation by Pastor Joe French, Indian Springs Baptist Church; and trustee comments.