Monroe teachers win county award for work with special needs students

The two - Courtney Barry and Lauren Zimmers-McCaughey – are the first winners of the BCBDD honor.

Barry, an intervention specialist at Monroe Elementary School, received the Community Impact Award for “her extraordinary efforts to support and empower students, advocate for inclusion, and foster opportunities for growth both inside and outside the classroom,” according to BCBDD officials.

“Her commitment reflects a true dedication to ensuring every student has the chance to thrive,” said officials.

Zimmers-McCaughey, an intervention specialist at Monroe High School, was named the first-ever recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award, according to a statement from BCBDD officials, who described the award as celebrating “an exceptional Butler County educator with five or more years of service who has created a lasting impact on students with developmental disabilities.”

“This award recognizes those who not only teach—but inspire,” they said.

Nancy Stratton, director of pupil personnel for Monroe Schools, said of Zimmers-McCaughey: “Lauren exemplifies the spirit of the Outstanding Educator Award.”

“She is a teacher, a mentor and an advocate who inspires not only her students but also their families, colleagues and the community. Through her work, she has created a culture where inclusion is not an initiative — it’s a way of life.”

And Monroe Elementary School Principal Joe Ward praised Barry for her award-winning contributions.

“Courtney is not just one of the best special ed teachers I’ve worked with, she’s one of the best teachers, period,” said Ward. “Her ability to problem solve and think creatively to support her students the best way she can is second to none. She is a great person to work with and we are lucky to have her at Monroe.”

Monroe Schools Superintendent Robert Buskirk echoed the accolades, saying “we are incredibly proud of Courtney, Lauren and the countless staff members who work alongside them to support our students.”

“Their dedication, innovation and unwavering compassion make a real difference in the lives of our students every single day. This recognition reflects the values we hold as a district — that every child deserves to be seen, supported and celebrated,” said Buskirk.