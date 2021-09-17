Monroe considers ‘short-term’ safety measures at dangerous Ohio 63 intersection

On May 14, a double-fatal crash occurred at Ohio 63 and Main Street when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan collided. Marita Avery, 59, of Middletown, a classroom educational assistant at Crossroads Middle School, part of the Fairfield district, and her nephew, Anthony L. Mitchell, 26, were killed.

CT Consultants collected speed data at five locations on eastbound and westbound on Ohio 63 between Yankee Road and American Way. The data showed that the 85th percentile speed was at or above 50 mph. Goodhue said while the preliminary speed study suggested a 50 mph is appropriate, the analysis also concluded that a 45 mph may be permitted in conjunction with addressing safety issues and a focus on speed enforcement through the speed zone.

Brock said ODOT would not be able to perform a full safety study until 2025.

Mayor Jason Frentzel said the city “needs something sooner than that.”

Brock said he hopes to have the legislation available for council to vote on, possibly at the next meeting Sept. 28 depending on how long it takes to receive estimates.

