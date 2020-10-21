Monroe approves next step for $1.3M bike trail project

Monroe has taken the next step on developing a section of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.
City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to receive $500,000 for the project. The state awarded the grant through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund.
The $1.3 million project will construct the 2.3-mile section of the trail along the Great Miami River and through Bicentennial Commons Park. The paved multi-use path will be 10-feet wide. The city’s share will be about $800,000.
The city will also receive $650,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation through its Transportation Alternative Grant funds.
City Manager Bill Brock told council that ODOT recommended moving the bid of the trail project to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 due to delays in completing the appraisals and easements needed to move forward.
In other business, council:
- Approved an agreement with ODOT to replace guardrail along Ohio 4 and Ohio 63 at no cost to the city.
- Approved an agreement with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors for $39,500 to do a full audit of the city water utility. In Part, the study will recommend fair water user rates.
- Approved the $51,796 purchase of a Jack Payment Kiosk that residents could use any time to make utility payments electronically. This purchase will be covered through CARES Act funding.
- Approved spending $38,976 to Mobilcomm for a communication enhancement at the new police facility. The addition of several new cement walls required the enhancement so that the portable radios could be used throughout the building.
- Approved the purchase of a front wheel loader boom mower for $71,126 from Zimmer Tractor. The new mower will replace one that is 27 years old and in constant need of repairing.
- Approved the purchase of two John Deere tractors from Deere & Company for $62,111. The new tractors will replace two other tractors which are more than 20 years old. A total of four tractors will be traded in as part of the purchase.