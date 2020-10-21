Monroe approves next step for $1.3M bike trail project

City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to receive $500,000 for the project. The state awarded the grant through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund.

The $1.3 million project will construct the 2.3-mile section of the trail along the Great Miami River and through Bicentennial Commons Park. The paved multi-use path will be 10-feet wide. The city’s share will be about $800,000.