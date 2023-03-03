Mike McNamara appointed Butler County treasurer

The Butler County Republican Central Committee selected Mike McNamara, the former Treasurer’s Office chief deputy to serve as the next county tax collector by a vote of 119 to 25 Thursday night.
McNamara, 48, beat out Fairfield Twp. Fiscal Officer Shelly Schultz for the office that was recently vacated when the GOP chose Nancy Nix to be the new county auditor. Nix won by a 127 to 49 margin, or 72%, of the Central Committee members who cast votes over West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones on Feb. 2.
“I think the residents of Butler County can expect a transparent, innovative treasurer who will listen and work to communicate effectively that information that the tax payers need,” McNamara told the Journal-News adding as far as the tax collections are concerned he’ll be “as compassionate as possible with taxpayers and understanding what they’re going through so we can explore all options if they’re having difficulty.”
The county GOP was forced to choose a new auditor after Roger Reynolds was convicted of a felony in December for using his office for personal gain.
The treasurer’s chief role is as the county tax collector, banker, overseeing the investment of about $500 million and chairing the land bank, to name a few responsibilities.
McNamara wore a number of hats with the county before he left in August 2020 to become Clermont County’s development director.
McNamara started his career with the county in the Clerk of Courts Office in 1998; was chief deputy for Nix from 2010 to 2015. He moved to the development department in 2015 serving as the executive director for both the Port Authority and the Land Bank.
He has a master’s degree in public administration and says he has experience in government finance from all his various positions. He now runs an office of about 30 people in Clermont County.
Schultz has been a Certified Public Accountant for 21 years, is one of only 146 certified government financial managers in Ohio and is a certified payroll professional. She has been the township’s fiscal officer since 2017 and also works as a self employed CPA and accountant handling payroll, accounting and tax needs for clients at multiple CPA firms.
