Mike McNamara appointed Butler County treasurer

McNamara wore a number of hats with the county before he left in August 2020 to become Clermont County’s development director.

McNamara started his career with the county in the Clerk of Courts Office in 1998; was chief deputy for Nix from 2010 to 2015. He moved to the development department in 2015 serving as the executive director for both the Port Authority and the Land Bank.

He has a master’s degree in public administration and says he has experience in government finance from all his various positions. He now runs an office of about 30 people in Clermont County.

Schultz has been a Certified Public Accountant for 21 years, is one of only 146 certified government financial managers in Ohio and is a certified payroll professional. She has been the township’s fiscal officer since 2017 and also works as a self employed CPA and accountant handling payroll, accounting and tax needs for clients at multiple CPA firms.