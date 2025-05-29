MidPointe Library opens new Liberty Twp. branch on Sunday

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been planning – and saving – for this for 15 years knowing the community was growing and needed a place like this,’’ said Cari Hillman, library spokeswoman.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open this facility that is right-sized for this growing and vibrant community. We want this building to be a reflection of its community and we’re so excited for our patrons to be able to enjoy it.”

The 21,000-square-foot structure sits on a 5.75-acre site across from the Lakota Family YMCA at 6716 Yankee Road. It replaces a 3,671 square-foot space that opened at the end of 2018 in Liberty Center.

The new facility opens at 1 p.m. Sunday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will be library swag giveaways – including mugs and bags – along with crafts, a balloon artist, face painting and the kickoff to the summer reading program.

The new library was constructed at a cost of $9.1 million. It has three community rooms, a teen area, children’s programming room, seven study rooms, offices, computer area, a toy library, educational tablets that can be rented, and an outdoor literacy garden where the library will host its first garden club program.

Designed by LWC Incorporated, the lobby will have lockers where items put on hold can be picked up after hours. There will also be a drive-up book return and a fireplace in the adult reading area.

The branch will have 30,619 items on its shelves, including 9,543 bought specifically for this branch, Hillman said. It will be staffed by seven employees – one more than at Liberty Center.

Despite its small physical size – 3,671 square feet – the rented space at Liberty Center had the third highest circulation behind the Middletown and West Chester Twp. branches. On average there were 13,000 items circulated monthly and 8,000 patrons.

Hillman said she expects that to continue – and grow. Last year the branch offered 24 programs in June; this June, it will double to 48.

“We can’t wait for our patrons to enjoy the space and look forward to continuing to be an essential destination in the region,’’ said Travis Bautz, MidPointe’s executive director.

The library will be opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; closed on Sundays.