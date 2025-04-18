Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire city

The water transmission main pulls raw water from the ground to be treated at the water treatment plant. This water is then distributed to the city.

“This piping serves the entire city’s water supply,” said Scott Tadych, Middletown public works director.

The work will not affect streets, traffic or pedestrians.

Work is expected to start in about a month and be completed in spring 2026, according to Tadych.

The area is grassy and will not need repaved.

City Manager Ashley Combs said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that the current raw water transmission main is “aging.”

She said the existing pipes are over 50 years old and present a risk of “catastrophic failure.”

The new main will consist of approximately 9,000 feet of ductile iron pipe with diameters ranging from 18 to 30 inches. The current pipe is around the same size but is made of spiral welded steel, which is no longer a common material for water pipes.

City council voted Tuesday to enter into a contract with Lykins Contracting LLC in Sunman, Ind., for the project.

Lykins Contracting LLC submitted the lowest and best bid for the construction project at around $5.5 million, which is 13% lower than the engineer’s estimated cost.

The project will be funded by 1 Ohio Public Works Commission grant and 2 loans, one from the Ohio Public Works Commission and one from the Ohio EPA Water Supply Revolving Loan.

Funds will be taken from the water capitol fund for the repayment of the loans.