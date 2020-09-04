Middletown will work on 12 streets as part of $269M sewer improvement plan

Tadych recently told council that the city has been doing this annually for about 20 years.

The streets identified for the infrastructure work include:

Avalon Drive

Auburn Street

Crescent Boulevard

Elwood Street

Erie Avenue

Germantown Road

Goldman Avenue

Highland Street

Hughes Street

Van Avenue

Wilmore Drive

Yankee Road

The city has been working on other sanitary sewer projects this year such as the repairs and replacements on the North Interceptor Sewer Line.

Tadych said the costs of sewer relining project will count toward Middletown’s 25-year, $269 million Long Term Control Plan with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The city will construct storage basins and other improvements to its sewer system and sewage treatment plant to reduce untreated sewer overflows. That settlement between Middletown and the EPA was finalized in early 2018.

According to the EPA, the city discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage each year from its sewer system during and after rain events through its eight “combined sewer overflow” outfalls.

Tadych said the $10 million to $12 million Lakeside Stormwater Redirection Project is next on the list of projects in the Long Term Control Plan was identified to reduce the storm water contribution to the combined sewer system from the Lakeside drainage area.