Middletown Rocks ‘event of the year’ has a local lineup of performers

This year, there is a goal of $50,000, with $13,561.64 already raised through ticket sales and donations. “We hope to be able to pack the Sorg theater,” said Verlena Stewart, executive director of the Community Building Institute, or CBI, which puts on the event.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Founded in 2009, CBI is a local non-profit organization operating out of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center. It provides “cradle to career” programming, according to Stewart. This includes early education; K-12 after-school, which serves around 300 kids; and workforce development programs. Proceeds from CBI’s fundraising events, including its annual Turkey Trot, support all programming in addition to grants. Middletown Rocks’ initial purpose was to get the “community invested” in CBI’s mission. “We do really good work here at CBI...and we needed all of the community to be apart of that concept and change,” Stewart said. To support this, professionals in the community will come out and perform at the city’s historic Sorg Opera House with an accompanying live band, Live Your Dream.

“They get up on stage and rock it out,” Stewart said. Seven community leaders will be performing this year:

Clayton Castle, city of Middletown

Sarah Nathan, Middletown Community Foundation

Steve Hightower, Hightowers Petroleum Co.

Coach Kali Jones, Middletown City Schools

Jackie Phillips Carter, city of Middletown

Josh Galloway, First Financial Bank

Sam Lobar, Atrium Medial Center Foundation