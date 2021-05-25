Middletown restaurant reopening with outdoor patio this weekend

The Gracie’s newly expanded outdoor patio, called Buzzz or Buzz @Gracie’s, will be reopening in Middletown on Memorial Day weekend with a new outdoor bar, a sound system, a lounge area with TVs, outdoor lighting and much more.
“Things are slowly getting back to normal. That’s part of the reason why for the summer, I’m only going to open the patio at Gracie’s, because it seems like people still feel better being outside,” said Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s, which will open Buzzz on Friday.
Although indoor seating won’t be open yet, Vitorisaid Gracie’s expanded patio will offer as much seating outside as they would normally have available inside. The space will seat about 70 guests.
“Buzzz is what I named the patio, and that was to give people a sense that it has a little bit different vibe, because it’s summer with the cocktails and the menu,” Vitori said.
Vitori said the summer menu is still being finalized, but she plans to use Mike’s Hot Honey on a few of the menu items to incorporate the Buzzz theme.
“We are building an outdoor bar (15-by-10-feet). In the summer, we are really going to focus on having a more casual atmosphere. We are going to have some fun with things like signature cocktails,” Vitori said.
A lot of Gracie’s former employees will return, and Vitori said they have also hired some new employees. About 10 staff members are returning and there are six new hires on Gracie’s staff. Pre-COVID-19, Gracie’s had about 25 employees. In the fall, Vitori expects to staff back up to that number to fully reopen the restaurant.
“I think this summer plan is a half-step to being fully open in the fall,” she said.
The enhanced sound system will enable the Buzzz to have more music as well as live acts. There will be hexagon shapes with lights to capitalize on the creative Buzzz vibe. New tables and chairs will also highlight the additional seating on the patio.
“I’m excited to see people out again, having fun, and being with their friends and family. I think we’ve all missed that,” Vitori Kimener said.
On May 30, there will be a DJ playing music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buzzz will feature live music on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music will be offered throughout the summer.
“During the three years that we were open, we really loved creating a sense of community, both with local Middletown patrons, but also bringing in people from outside of Middletown, so that they can see all the hard work from the various business owners downtown, and we’re just excited to keep that going,” Vitori said.
“We have big plans for downtown on the horizon, and so many people that have put their hearts and souls into these businesses down here, so we’re really glad to be part of creating that sense of community, and making it attractive to people within 20 or 30 minutes of Middletown.”