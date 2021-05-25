Middletown restaurant reopening with outdoor patio this weekend

“We are building an outdoor bar (15-by-10-feet). In the summer, we are really going to focus on having a more casual atmosphere. We are going to have some fun with things like signature cocktails,” Vitori said.

A lot of Gracie’s former employees will return, and Vitori said they have also hired some new employees. About 10 staff members are returning and there are six new hires on Gracie’s staff. Pre-COVID-19, Gracie’s had about 25 employees. In the fall, Vitori expects to staff back up to that number to fully reopen the restaurant.

“I think this summer plan is a half-step to being fully open in the fall,” she said.

The enhanced sound system will enable the Buzzz to have more music as well as live acts. There will be hexagon shapes with lights to capitalize on the creative Buzzz vibe. New tables and chairs will also highlight the additional seating on the patio.

“I’m excited to see people out again, having fun, and being with their friends and family. I think we’ve all missed that,” Vitori Kimener said.

On May 30, there will be a DJ playing music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buzzz will feature live music on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music will be offered throughout the summer.

“During the three years that we were open, we really loved creating a sense of community, both with local Middletown patrons, but also bringing in people from outside of Middletown, so that they can see all the hard work from the various business owners downtown, and we’re just excited to keep that going,” Vitori said.

“We have big plans for downtown on the horizon, and so many people that have put their hearts and souls into these businesses down here, so we’re really glad to be part of creating that sense of community, and making it attractive to people within 20 or 30 minutes of Middletown.”