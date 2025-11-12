Middletown man indicted on charges related to shooting out car windows

A Middletown man arrested for shooting out car windows of at least eight vehicles in September has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury, according to court records.
Michael G. Davenport, 26, was arrested by Middletown police in late September following several reports on Sept. 18 of windows being shot out.
He was indicted on an original fifth-degree felony charge of vandalism from when he was arrested; a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was reduced to menacing.
Five additional criminal damaging or endangering misdemeanor charges were added by the grand jury.
When Middletown police located and stopped Davenport in late September, officers found multiple BB guns and a rifle inside his vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Middletown police.
Davenport’s bond was set at $7,500. He is in Butler County Jail.
