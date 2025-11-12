Middletown man indicted on charges related to shooting out car windows

Michael G. Davenport, 26, of Middletown, who arrested for shooting out car windows of at least eight vehicles in September, has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on seven charges, according to court records. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Michael G. Davenport, 26, of Middletown, who arrested for shooting out car windows of at least eight vehicles in September, has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on seven charges, according to court records. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
50 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man arrested for shooting out car windows of at least eight vehicles in September has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury, according to court records.

Michael G. Davenport, 26, was arrested by Middletown police in late September following several reports on Sept. 18 of windows being shot out.

He was indicted on an original fifth-degree felony charge of vandalism from when he was arrested; a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing was reduced to menacing.

Five additional criminal damaging or endangering misdemeanor charges were added by the grand jury.

Michael G. Davenport, 26, of Middletown was arrested Saturday, Sept. 27, for vandalism and aggravated menacing. BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

icon to expand image

When Middletown police located and stopped Davenport in late September, officers found multiple BB guns and a rifle inside his vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Middletown police.

Davenport’s bond was set at $7,500. He is in Butler County Jail.

In Other News
1
Fenwick cheerleaders to perform during halftime of Citrus Bowl
2
Monroe residents, businesses could see 29% water rate increase
3
‘War is hell’: Area Vietnam War veteran talks to local students about...
4
Lucas ‘very humbled, very honored’ to have statue outside OSU arena
5
Holiday Whopla is now Reimagine Middletown and the ice rink is open

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.