Middletown crews respond to electrical fire at Duke Energy substation

Middletown fire responded Thursday morning to an electrical fire at a Duke Energy substation near Jackson Lane and Roosevelt Boulevard, according to fire officials.
Crews were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. Thursday to the fire, which took several hours to contain, according to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Ludwig.
There were no reported injuries, according to Ludwig.
Damages beyond the transformer itself were not reported.
A Facebook post from Middletown police warned people nearby stay out of the area or to close windows and stay inside while crews tended to the transformer fire.
There were no power outages for the Middletown area on Duke Energy’s website as of Thursday at noon.
In Other News
1
Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them
2
New doughnut restaurant coming to Trenton
3
75-acre West Chester development coming: Leaders announce $18M purchase...
4
Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters, will grow to serve...
5
Apparel company moving from West Chester Twp. to new site in Fairfield
About the Author