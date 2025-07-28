Middletown continues planning for community grocer, health clinic

Breaking: 47- town home subdivision approved in Middletown

City Council votes 3-2 to accept JobsOhio grant to help with cost of planning.
A community grocer and health clinic is planned for the former site of Vail Middle School at 1415 Girard Ave.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A community grocer and health clinic is planned for the former site of Vail Middle School at 1415 Girard Ave. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Middletown has received a $28,250 planning assistance award from JobsOhio to support the cost to develop oa proposed community grocer and health clinic in the city’s East End.

The grocer/clinic would go in the former Vail Middle School site at 1415 Girard Ave. after it is rehabilitated. Construction is planned for quarter two of 2026.

The JobsOhio planning assistance grant will support site planning, market data analysis and concept development, according to city documents.

Completion of this grant allows Middletown to apply for the JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Program Grant. On average, these grant awards range from $100,000 to $2 million.

Council voted 3-2 to accept the grant, with Vice Mayor Steve West and Councilwoman Jennifer Carter voting against accepting the grant.

West and Carter did not respond to Journal-News’ request for comment on their vote.

The project calls for a community and employee-owned cooperative grocery store offering fresh, locally sourced produce, staple groceries and foods; a health clinic providing accessible services focusing on preventative care and wellness; and a community room that is a central hub for workforce development, entrepreneurial programming, home ownership and community engagement.

Once environmental assessments are completed, and a thorough review of the conceptual plan is complete, meetings will be held to engage a grocer and health services provider, according to city documents.

There is a funding goal of $10 million for the entire project.

Other funding sources totaling $9.4 million have been identified, including federal, state and local grants, corporate sponsorships, tenant match and council appropriated funds.

The $200,000 site acquisition cost from council can be used to match grants.

