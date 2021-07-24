Middletown community helping family who lost ‘beautiful angel’ in water park incdient

The Middletown business community is coming together to help a family grieving the loss of their 14-year-old who died this week in a drowning incident.
On Tuesday evening, Mykiara Jones, 14, a freshman at Middletown High School, apparently drowned while swimming without a life jacket at the Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park in Madison Twp. Her mother, Erica Richardson, is an aide for special needs students in the middle school, a district official said.
Visitation for Mykiara will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road, Germantown. Funeral begins at noon. Arrangements are being handled by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton.
Several businesses are donating their services to assist the family during the wake.
Mica Glaser Jones, owner of Windamere Event Venue, 2 S Main St., said she is opening her space for free to hold the wake that begins at 2 p.m.
“Losing a daughter that young is absolutely horrible,” she said. “You are not prepared for that at all.”
Naiyozcsia King, owner of Mz Jade’s Soul Food, is preparing the entrees; Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s Restaurant, is cooking appetizers; Christina Sampson, a local baker, is bringing desserts; and other female business owners are assisting.
King said donating food is the “right thing to do” and shows how the Middletown community rallies after tragedies.
“We hope to take a load off her,” she said of Mykiara’s mother.
King said she can’t imagine burying a child.
“Just the thought makes me sick to my stomach,” she said.
Her aunt, Atiya Jones, created a GoFundMe page for the family.
She said Mykiara, “a beautiful angel,” lost her life when a family fun-filled day turned tragic.
“Mykiara was truly an amazing young girl who touched the lives of many,” her aunt said. “She had a humble heart, caring spirit, and a beautiful smile that would light up a room.”
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/knhd/love-support-of-mykiara-jones-family