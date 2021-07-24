Middletown community helping family who lost ‘beautiful angel’ in water park incdient

“Losing a daughter that young is absolutely horrible,” she said. “You are not prepared for that at all.”

Naiyozcsia King, owner of Mz Jade’s Soul Food, is preparing the entrees; Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s Restaurant, is cooking appetizers; Christina Sampson, a local baker, is bringing desserts; and other female business owners are assisting.

King said donating food is the “right thing to do” and shows how the Middletown community rallies after tragedies.

“We hope to take a load off her,” she said of Mykiara’s mother.

King said she can’t imagine burying a child.

“Just the thought makes me sick to my stomach,” she said.

Her aunt, Atiya Jones, created a GoFundMe page for the family.

She said Mykiara, “a beautiful angel,” lost her life when a family fun-filled day turned tragic.

“Mykiara was truly an amazing young girl who touched the lives of many,” her aunt said. “She had a humble heart, caring spirit, and a beautiful smile that would light up a room.”

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/knhd/love-support-of-mykiara-jones-family