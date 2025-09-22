Middletown Community Foundation executive director resigns

“I’m grateful for the trust the Board of Trustees has placed in me,” Nathan said in a statement to Journal-News. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done here and excited about its future. Middletown Community Foundation has shaped my career in meaningful ways, and I will carry those lessons forward.”

She informed the Board of Trustees chair of her departure on Aug. 20, allowing time for the board to conduct a regional search for the next executive director who will “guide the foundation into its 50th anniversary year in 2026 and beyond,” according to a press release.

Nathan said she will work with the board and staff until her Dec. 31 departure to leave the foundation “well-positioned.”

Verlena Stewart, executive director of Middletown’s Community Building Institute, was part of Nathan’s interviewing and hiring process. At the time, Stewart was on the foundation’s Board of Trustees. “I really hate to see Sarah leave,” Stewart said. “She was a really tremendous catch. We’ve been really happy with her. With that said, I could not be more excited for her new adventure.” Nathan joined the foundation in October 2021 following a nationwide search by the Board of Trustees. She replaced former Executive Director Traci Barnett. During her time as executive director, Nathan advanced the organization’s use of technology, strengthened services for local nonprofits and spearheaded a partnership with Shared Harvest to distribute food to people living in poverty, according to the press release.

She was also “instrumental” in coordinating an effort with the Hamilton Community Foundation, city of Hamilton and Butler County United Way called Grant Link, a workshop for Butler County nonprofits to learn how the grant system works.

Nathan called Grant Link “free capacity building for our nonprofits” with professional advice and growth, as well as access to funding, they likely would not get on their own.