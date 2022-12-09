Middletown city manager says YMCA aquatic center plan ‘most cost effective’

Council member Tal Moon said he was “intrigued by something like this.”

But Condrey said the return on investment isn’t there, and she’d rather the city spread the money across all of its parks instead of a water park that would operate four months a year.

Roberts said the Atrium YMCA is an ideal location for the aquatic center because it already has the infrastructure, locker rooms, a parking lot and an experienced staff. He said a partnership with the YMCA and the city makes “the most sense.”

“We need each other for a project like this to be successful,” he said.

Council members had several concerns about the aquatic center, including the cost to residents and how to transport them to the East End.

Roberts said those who use the center wouldn’t be required to be YMCA members and the cost of day passes would be based on the their household income. He said the sale of daily water passes and the expected increase in the number of YMCA memberships would help offset the cost of operating the facility.

Lolli said the city could look into providing bus transportation to the YMCA.

Moon asked if the YMCA considered building an aquatic center at its downtown location. Roberts said that was explored, but there wasn’t enough acreage or parking spaces.

Roberts said if the city agrees to build an aquatic center by early next year, it could be open late in the 2024 swimming season or early in 2025.