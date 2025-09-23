Miami’s partnership with Cleveland Clinic leads to campus building renaming

The 165,000-square-foot building boasts three wings of state-of-the-art clinics, classrooms, and simulation labs, and is home to three academic programs serving 1,300 students and stands as the latest in a series of partnership moves between Miami and the Cleveland Clinic.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our partnership with Cleveland Clinic and to honor the innovative collaboration in this way on our campus,” according to a statement from Ande Durojaiye, Miami University vice president of strategy and partnerships.

“The naming of this facility is yet another example of how we are building an urban bridge between Oxford and Northeast Ohio, creating new opportunities for our students while supporting the future of healthcare,” said Durojaiye.

Miami officials said the soon-to-be-renamed Cleveland Clinic Health Sciences and Wellness complex, with signage to be completed in October, will continue to house several healthcare majors in addition to multiple clinics providing direct health services.

Among the facility’s departments at 421 South Campus Ave. are Health Services, Student Counseling Service, and the Speech and Hearing Clinic. The facility also houses the Office of Student Wellness, offering Miami students preventative, experiential, and educational resources around holistic wellbeing.

In January, Miami and Cleveland Clinic announced a joint effort to establish Ohio’s first specialized degree programs and research experiences in quantum computing. School officials said the initiative also cultivates scientific and entrepreneurial talent to develop companies, elevate businesses, and advance organizations that leverage quantum computing, strengthening Ohio’s global position in this transformative field.

And in July, state officials awarded Miami $7 million to create a quantum computing workforce and to assist in establishing the Ohio Institute for Quantum Computing Research, Talent, and Commercialization. The institute, a partnership between Miami and Cleveland Clinic, will focus on workforce development, research, and commercialization and will be accessible to all Ohio higher education institutions.

Dr. Serpil Erzurum, Cleveland Clinic’s chief research and academic officer, said the clinic is “committed to leveraging quantum and high-performance computing to transform biomedical research and enhance patient care.”

“Through our educational partnership with Miami University, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem to attract, develop, and retain top talent, driving advancements in quantum innovation and healthcare. By preparing the workforce of tomorrow and fostering collaboration across medicine, education, and technology, we are positioning Ohio as a global leader in healthcare innovation,” said Erzurum.