Miami Valley tops list of counties with highest occurrence of coronavirus

Three counties in the Miami Valley area have the highest rate of coronavirus based off population, according to data released by the state Tuesday.
Mercer County ranked first for the second week in a row, with 293.9 cases per 100,000 people from July 28 to Aug. 10. Champaign and Darke county rounded out the top three with 185.2 and 164.3 cases respectively.
Ohio's counties ranked by order of the number of cases in the last two weeks per 100,000 population. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/d8ycqqbazA— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 11, 2020
Other counties in the Miami Valley ranked the following:
- Preble County: 15th with 100.3 cases
- Miami County: 17th with 99.1 cases
- Montgomery County: 20th with 94.2 cases
- Auglaize County: 21st with 94.2 cases
- Shelby County: 22nd with 92.6 cases
- Warren County: 33rd with 78 cases
- Butler County: 35th with 72.6 cases
- Logan County: 38th with 63.5 cases
- Clark County: 41st with 58.9 cases
- Greene County: 53rd with 50.9 cases