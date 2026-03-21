Miami University Hamilton campus has free professional clothing for students

“The Miami Regionals Professional Clothing Closet provides students with access to professional attire to support their academic and career success,” said Shayna Smith, director of Career Services and Work Based Learning for Miami’s two regional campuses.

“Whether preparing for interviews, career fairs, internships, or networking events, students can select high-quality clothing that helps them feel confident, comfortable and prepared.”

“The closet offers a range of new and gently used professional clothing, including suits, blazers, dress shirts, blouses, slacks, skirts, dresses, shoes and accessories,” said Smith.

“Our goal is to remove financial barriers that may prevent students, including adult learners, from fully engaging in career development opportunities.”

Recently moved from its less spacious room at Middletown campus, the program now operates out of Rentschler Hall on the grounds of the Hamilton campus. Clothes are supplied through donations from the public and area organizations.

“The initiative is supported through campus and community partnerships and donations, reinforcing our commitment to access and career readiness for all students,” said Smith.

“Students can browse the closet in a welcoming, judgment-free environment and receive guidance on professional dress expectations across industries.”

Miami junior Jarrett Large, who is studying small business management at the Hamilton campus, said he appreciates and recently took advantage of the free program for students.

“They have a wide variety of clothing and for me I was able to get a suit jacket with a button up shirt and some ties and dress pants as well,” said Large.

“It’s free and it was very relieving to have something at my fingertips without worrying about how I’m going to get it with the costs of things. Besides school, I work as well and most of my things come from my own income.”

“A lot of the stuff there is name brand. They also have dressing rooms right there and readily available to you,” he said.

All clothing donations are from the community, she said., adding the program is currently seeking additional funding for continued maintenance, expansion of workforce development type clothing (scrubs, steel toe boots, etc.) and inventory.

Smith said donations of office business attire and other industry clothing can be dropped off at 120 Rentschler Hall during office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by contacting our office via email at miamiregionalscareer@MiamiOH.edu to set up a date and time for drop off.

More information can be found at the program’s Miami website.

If interested in donating money, please also contact us via email at miamiregionalscareer@MiamiOH.edu or by phone at 513-785-3177.