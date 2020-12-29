Miami student charged with tipping over portable toilet in Butler County

An Oxford police officer on patrol in the zero block of North Poplar Street saw two college-aged males walking in the alley push over a Rumple portable toilet on Dec. 19.

They were ordered to stop, but fled and the officer pursued one of them. The incident occurred at 11:55 p.m.

The one being pursued ran north on North Poplar and was ultimately apprehended in the 100 block of East Walnut Street. He was identified as a 19-year-old Miami student. He was described as having a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and glassy eyes.

He admitted drinking at a local house party and he was found to be in possession of a fictitious driver’s license indicating his date of birth to make him appear to be 23. He was evaluated by the life squad and declined treatment.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, offenses involving underage persons and prohibited acts. He was released on his own recognizance upon the signature of his father. An after-hours message was left with Rumpke reporting the tipped-over toilet.