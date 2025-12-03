Miami organization says ‘hateful graffiti’ has targeted minorities on campus for months

The content of the hateful messages has varied, the organizations says.

Recently, hateful phrases have appeared in a residence hall bathroom, hallway and students’ door, Hillel said, and their appearance has “raised understandable concern.”

Hillel said the organization is in ongoing communication with leadership at Miami University, including the Dean of Students, the Office of Residence Life and the Miami University Police Department.

“We are working collaboratively to ensure swift action, accountability and protection for the students who are most affected,” reads the email. “Specifically, we are demanding that the university implement antisemitism training and education in residence halls.”

The organization said it will continue to prioritize supporting, protecting and advocating for Jewish students on Miami University’s campus, while fostering an inclusive environment for all.

“We are providing support to impacted students, elevating their concerns to the university and ensuring they are not navigating these moments alone,” reads the email.

The organization’s email never says where on campus the hateful rhetoric has appeared, or which residence halls have been impacted.

WCPO has reached out to Miami University and are waiting to hear back.