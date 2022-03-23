Mercy Health-Cincinnati market president to retire

In addition to leading the expansion of care in Butler and Warren counties, Fikse served in leadership roles with the American Heart Association, including the Heart Mini to raise awareness and funding to address heart disease. He also serves on the board of Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High School, and the Cincinnati Health Collaborative. Fikse has also been a champion for local economic development, serving on the board for REDI Cincinnati, whose purpose is to drive job growth within the Cincinnati area.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the talented group of individuals who make up Mercy Health-Cincinnati,” said Fikse. “I’m awed by their skills, compassion and unwavering dedication to providing the very best care to every person who comes through our doors and I know that this team will continue to achieve great things on behalf of our patients, families and employees.”

Fikse will work to transition day-to-day responsibilities to Mercy Health-Cincinnati Chief Operating Officer Sean Dardeau, as Mercy Health conducts a national search for a new market president.