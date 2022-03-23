journal-news logo
Mercy Health-Cincinnati market president to retire

Mercy Health-Cincinnati, which is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, announced Dave Fikse, Cincinnati market president, will retire in June after 41 years in health care administration and six years with the ministry.

Mercy Health-Cincinnati, which is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, announced Dave Fikse, Cincinnati market president, will retire in June after 41 years in health care administration and six years with the ministry. PROVIDED

The market president of Mercy Health-Cincinnati will retire this summer after six years with the ministry and 41 years in health care administration.

Dave Fikse last year led the effort to break ground on the new Kings Mills Hospital in Warren County, which will open in 2024, and the opening of medical centers in several communities in greater Cincinnati, including Liberty Twp. The Mercy Health-Cincinnati market includes multiple hospitals, including Mercy Health-Fairfield.

Fikse joined Mercy Health-Cincinnati in 2016, first serving as chief operating officer before being named market president in 2018, said Bon Secours Mercy Health Group President Paul Smith.

“He has made numerous contributions to the ministry and the Cincinnati community during his tenure. We thank him for his dedicated service and wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement,” he said.

In addition to leading the expansion of care in Butler and Warren counties, Fikse served in leadership roles with the American Heart Association, including the Heart Mini to raise awareness and funding to address heart disease. He also serves on the board of Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High School, and the Cincinnati Health Collaborative. Fikse has also been a champion for local economic development, serving on the board for REDI Cincinnati, whose purpose is to drive job growth within the Cincinnati area.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the talented group of individuals who make up Mercy Health-Cincinnati,” said Fikse. “I’m awed by their skills, compassion and unwavering dedication to providing the very best care to every person who comes through our doors and I know that this team will continue to achieve great things on behalf of our patients, families and employees.”

Fikse will work to transition day-to-day responsibilities to Mercy Health-Cincinnati Chief Operating Officer Sean Dardeau, as Mercy Health conducts a national search for a new market president.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

