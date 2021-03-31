Meet Martha Engler: Oxford resident who has survived two pandemics turns 104 today

Family members owned several bakeries, and her father, Alfred, had one in Downtown Cincinnati before moving to Mount Airy. An uncle and another relative also owned bakeries.

All of her father’s family eventually moved to this country, and Kilday recalls fun family outings to the zoo and LeSourdsville with the entire extended family.

“Mom made sure we were doing the right thing at the right time,” she recalled.

She also remembers a family trip back to Germany when she was 10 years old.

On board the ship which brought her to this country, Martha Engler wearing white jacket, second from right, rests with other passengers. They arrived here on the Fourth of July 1938 complete with a fireworks show on arrival. CONTRIBUTED

“We visited family still there. I met my grandma and grandpa. It was very rural. We rode a hay wagon and helped take care of the vineyards,” she said of the trip which lasted four months. “As a child it was a neat adventure. I helped clean the pig sty with my bare feet.”

Her mother moved to the Knolls in 2008 in an apartment but now lives in the memory unit there.

“They take good care of her, even though we have not been able to visit her. She still loves to sing. Her favorite song is (a German song which translates to) ‘In Heaven There Is No Beer, That’s Why We Drink It Here,’” Kilday said.

That’s why last year for her mother’s 103rd birthday she sent a cake and a bottle of beer for her, although they could not share the cake due to quarantine rules but got to visit through a window.

When Martha Engler celebrated her 100th birthday four years ago, her grandson showed up in his Slider outfit as the Cleveland Indians mascot. They danced and everyone was worried about her falling, but Slider said she was the one leading. CONTRIBUTED