McDonald’s disturbance leads to police call and citation in Butler County

A McDonald’s customer was upset because she claimed the staff had messed up her order resulted in Oxford police being called at 1:36 a.m. July 27. Responding officers made contact with the woman who was known to them.
She was intermittently yelling at restaurant staff in the back and calling them names, despite being told to lower her voice multiple times by officers but she would not do so. An employee attempted to explain they would offer a refund of the amount of the sandwich she said was incorrect, but she kept insisting on a full refund and make other accusations of incorrect change. She said several times she would sue them and have their jobs.
Eventually, the manager on duty requested she be removed from the store. The officer told her to leave but she refused and the officer began to guide her to the door by the elbow after she refused a second time. She was escorted to the sidewalk and warned that further actions could result in her arrest.
Before leaving the McDonald’s property, she pulled away and began yelling and cursing. At that point, she was placed in handcuffs and escorted to a police cruiser. She complained of a dislocated shoulder and the officer exchanged the handcuffs for two sets strung together.
The woman then threatened to sue the officer and the department several times. She was told if she cooperated, she would be released at her residence with a summons, as opposed to taking her to the Butler County Jail, but she said she preferred that first option. She was taken to her residence in the 300 block of South Locust Street and told she is no longer welcome at McDonald’s and to not return there.
She was cited for disorderly conduct/persisting.