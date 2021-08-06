McDonald’s disturbance leads to police call and citation in Butler County

A McDonald’s customer was upset because she claimed the staff had messed up her order resulted in Oxford police being called at 1:36 a.m. July 27. Responding officers made contact with the woman who was known to them.

She was intermittently yelling at restaurant staff in the back and calling them names, despite being told to lower her voice multiple times by officers but she would not do so. An employee attempted to explain they would offer a refund of the amount of the sandwich she said was incorrect, but she kept insisting on a full refund and make other accusations of incorrect change. She said several times she would sue them and have their jobs.