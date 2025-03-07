McCrabb: Will latest city manager be what Middletown needs?

Don’t laugh.

That scenario would be understandable in Middletown and one reason investors may have taken their projects to different cities that offer more stability at the top.

Just since 2019, Middletown, the second largest city in Butler County, has had six people serve as city managers, either in acting or permanent roles.

The list includes Doug Adkins (who was terminated in 2019, then lost a lawsuit), acting city manager Susan Cohen (who resigned for another position outside the city), Jim Palenick (who signed a separation agreement with the city), Paul Lolli (the former fire chief who abruptly resigned as city manager, then was appointed to city council), and Nathan Cahall and Ashley Combs (who served as acting city managers since August 2024).

Middletown goes through city managers faster than customers in a Chick-fil-A drive through.

To compare, during that same six-year stretch, Hamilton, the county seat, has had two city managers, Joshua Smith and Craig Bucheit. Smith served from 2010 until last year when he took a position with the Butler County Finance Authority and he was replaced by Bucheit, the former police chief.

In the last six years, Fairfield has had three city managers: Mark Wendling, who signed a separation agreement in 2020, then interim City Manager Don Bennett, who also served as fire chief, followed by Scott Timmer, who was hired three years ago.

Monroe’s City Manager William “Bill” Brock was there for 20 years until he resigned last year and was replaced by Larry Lester.

The consistency in those cities and Middletown’s turnover at the top may be one reason the city has lost ground in economic development to neighboring cities.

Middletown’s leaders believe they have found the person to right the ship. Someone with institutional knowledge, a lengthy work history with the city and someone committed to the long run.

The city doesn’t need more resume builders.

So instead of conducting a national or regional search, at a hefty price tag, for someone to replace Lolli, city council named Combs as the city’s second female city manager, and at 38, the youngest in city history.

Combs has worked for the city for nine years in various leadership positions, and has been praised for her communication skills,

“She has shown herself to be attentive, active, very professional, organized, all the things you look for in a city manager,” said Mayor Elizabeth Slamka. “It does give Middletown stability and we’ve been wanting that.”

Slamka added naming Combs “makes since for Middletown.”

Lolli said her loyalty to the city made her the “most qualified person” for the job,

After last week’s city council meeting, there was a 30-minute executive session and when the meeting reconvened, Combs was called back into chambers.

She seemed confused at first.

Then council members voted unanimously to name her city manager, though she hasn’t signed a contract.

Combs called being named city manager “truly an honor. I love my time with the city of Middletown. This next chapter is truly exciting.“

Much of Middletown’s success may be determined by the length of the chapter.