BreakingNews
Mason singer to be on ‘American Idol’ Season 21
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mason singer to be on ‘American Idol’ Season 21

News
By Staff
Updated 38 minutes ago

A watch party will take place Sunday at 16 Lots Brewing in Mason as the community cheers on “American Idol” contestant Michael Williams.

The first episode of Season 21 will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. the party at 16 Lots begins at 7:30 p.m. It is located at 753 Reading Road.

Williams was previously a competitor on “The Voice” during Season 18, which aired in 2020. He was 18-years-old then and auditioned with “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Celebrity judge Nick Jonas chose him to join his team.

Williams has also been a performer at Mason amusement park Kings Island. He could be seen on stage there in the ‘90s show called “Country Flashback.”

The public is welcome at the 16 Lots Brewing watch party, which is hosted by Warm 98.5. Those who attend will be entered to win free tickets to a may 6 Billy Idol concert at PNC Pavilion.

In Other News
1
New roundabout coming to Lakota school campus
2
Forest Fair Mall demolition given another year to happen
3
Butler Tech shares campus growth plans with Ohio lieutenant governor...
4
Monroe hopes ‘extra step’ will improve collections of delinquent income...
5
3 women indicted for allegedly attempting to set fire to a Monroe nail...

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top