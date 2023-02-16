Mason singer to be on ‘American Idol’ Season 21

A watch party will take place Sunday at 16 Lots Brewing in Mason as the community cheers on “American Idol” contestant Michael Williams.
The first episode of Season 21 will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. the party at 16 Lots begins at 7:30 p.m. It is located at 753 Reading Road.
Williams was previously a competitor on “The Voice” during Season 18, which aired in 2020. He was 18-years-old then and auditioned with “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Celebrity judge Nick Jonas chose him to join his team.
Williams has also been a performer at Mason amusement park Kings Island. He could be seen on stage there in the ‘90s show called “Country Flashback.”
The public is welcome at the 16 Lots Brewing watch party, which is hosted by Warm 98.5. Those who attend will be entered to win free tickets to a may 6 Billy Idol concert at PNC Pavilion.
