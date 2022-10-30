Mason Corporate Challenge draws hundreds, highlights wellness

Michele Blair, economic development director for the City of Mason, said it makes sense to help local companies encourage wellness.

“The rubric of what businesses wanted in order to be successful has changed. Ten years ago, wellness wasn’t a prime consideration for many businesses. Now it’s in the top three. Events like this help us to stay ahead of the curve in supporting local employers.”

Event organizers have also found a way to support Mason’s small businesses. For the past two years, race participants have received a “Come Together Mason” gift card which can be used in any of about 80 participating businesses.

The Come Together Mason gift card is also available for sale to area residents who shop in participating businesses. See https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/come-together-mason for details.

Mason businesses who want to be a part of the gift card program should contact the City of Mason at administration@masonoh.org or (513) 229-8510.