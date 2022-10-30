Mason Corporate Challenge draws hundreds, highlights wellness

More than 20 local companies came together on Oct. 15 for a day of wellness and giving. The 8th annual Mason Corporate Challenge included more than 300 employees and friends in a 5K Run/Walk at the Grizzly Golf and Social Lodge.
Along with a friendly competition, the participants raise money each year for charitable causes. All of the race proceeds are donated. Since 2015, more than $100,000 has been raised for The Makino Foundation, Mason Parks & Recreation Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness, United Way of Warren County, and the American Heart Association.
The event is conduced by the City of Mason to promote health and to help others.
“This 5K run/walk is driven by the Mason corporate partners and is designed to engage the talent across all industry sectors in a city-wide competition and to support the corporate community’s involvement in the City’s mission of building a culture of wellness,” reads a statement from the City of Mason. “The Race proceeds give back to company — and employee-prioritized charities, which also ramps up competitive enthusiasm in the companies.”
This year, the team from Harris Products Group was named “Most Spirited Champion,” while L3Harris was recognized for bringing the largest team.
Michele Blair, economic development director for the City of Mason, said it makes sense to help local companies encourage wellness.
“The rubric of what businesses wanted in order to be successful has changed. Ten years ago, wellness wasn’t a prime consideration for many businesses. Now it’s in the top three. Events like this help us to stay ahead of the curve in supporting local employers.”
Event organizers have also found a way to support Mason’s small businesses. For the past two years, race participants have received a “Come Together Mason” gift card which can be used in any of about 80 participating businesses.
The Come Together Mason gift card is also available for sale to area residents who shop in participating businesses. See https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/come-together-mason for details.
Mason businesses who want to be a part of the gift card program should contact the City of Mason at administration@masonoh.org or (513) 229-8510.