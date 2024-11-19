Longtime Hamilton councilman, school board member remembered

The youngest of eight siblings, Jonson was born on May 12, 1934, to Greek immigrants Nicholas and Evangeline Jonson. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1962 as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps, and later formed the Holbrock & Jonson Law Firm with friend Hugh Holbrock, working at the firm for 55 years.

Hamilton Superintendent Mike Holbrook said Johnson “was really instrumental” in the fundraising and construction of Virgil Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School, and was heavily involved in the construction of the schools then-new eight elementary buildings in 2008 and 2009.

“I’ll remember Mr. Jonson as tremendous resource of knowledge for myself coming to Hamilton 10 years ago,” the superintendent said, “but probably more importantly he was a friend of mine.”

The Journal-News spoke with Jonson in September when Hamilton Rotary honored him and others with 50-plus years of service. He was a member of the civic club for 59 years.

Jonson said he loved his home and wanted to make a difference, but more importantly, he said, “I loved the people.” That’s why he joined Rotary, ran for city council and school board, and served volunteered where he could help.

He was also involved in the Hamilton Jaycees, Butler County Young Republicans and Hamilton High School Boosters, a lifetime member of the Ohio State Presidents Club and a member of the OSU Butler County Alumni Club.

He married his wife, Sophia, who preceded him in death on July 13. Jonson is survived by three children Nicholas Jonson, of Arlington, Virginia, Lynne (Michael) Schutter, of Hamilton, and Marjorie (William Puff) Schaeffer, of Liberty Twp.; grandchildren, Alex (Megan Greywitt) Schutter, Kathryn Schutter, Cameron Schaeffer, Caroline Schaeffer; sisters Stella Zaharako and Virginia Annes and his brother Demonsthenes Jonson; sisters-in-law Pat Jonson, Matula Gregory, Ann Hill, Rita Kavouras as well as numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sophia Kalomeres Jonson; brothers Christ Jonson and James Jonson; sisters Venus Miller and Mary Christos; brothers- in- law Peter Christos, John Annes, George Miller, James Zaharako, Theodore Gregory, Jesse Hill, George Kavouras and George Kalomeres; sister in law JoAnn Jonson; nephew Allen Zaharako and niece, Cathy Nadaud.

Donations may be made in Jonson’s memory to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Orthodox Greek Church or Hamilton High School Athletic Department, 1165 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.