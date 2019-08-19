Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 yearsThe loud pops and bangs that filled the air in Dayton’s Oregon District early Sunday, Aug. 4, were sadly not the sound of fireworks.

It was the sound of Dayton joining the sisterhood of cities that have been rocked by mass shootings.

>> Oregon District shooting: What we’ve learned about the victims

A 24-year-old man with a semi-automatic pistol that police say was modified to act like a rifle killed nine people who had been enjoying a beautiful night out on the town.

What Had Happened Was podcast host Amelia Robinson and her husband Anthony Shoemaker heard the gun blast from their home just a few blocks away and were among the first journalists to arrive at the shocking scene.

WHIO TV reporters Molly Koweek and Monica Castro rushed to the entertainment district known for its independent restaurants, bars and shops.

>> Dayton.com, Dayton Foundation partner to help victims' families

They were able to get some of the first reports and have continued to cover the horrific crime all week.

Amelia talks to Molly and Monica, who despite being just a few years into their news careers, have covered mass shootings in the past.

NOTE: This episode includes first-person accounts.

Cox Media Group Ohio, including WHIO, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, has partnered with the Dayton Foundation in the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The fund allows individuals to make charitable contributions to help the families directly affected by this terrible tragedy.

For more information about the Dayton Foundation, go to DaytonFoundation.org.

>> RELATED: Oregon District Tragedy Fund on track to raise more than half a million to help victims, survivors

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast a finalist for prestigious Marconi award

