Details for detective DelRio public visitation, funeral set for Monday, Tuesday

“We have not even begun to adjust to a professional and personal life that includes Jorge’s absence,” Biehl said. “That is even truer for his family, friends and loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and to benefit from his warm, generous spirit.”

DelRio is survived by his wife, five daughters, three granddaughters and another grandchild on the way, Biehl said.

Saturday at the University of Dayton Flyers home opening game, the arena was filled with silence. The crowd joined together to honor his life and decades of service just before The National Anthem played.

Caption The body of Det. Jorge Del Rio was escorted from Grandview Hospital by a procession of police vehicles to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office Thursday evening. Del Rio was shot twice and critically injured Monday evening while serving a drug-related warrant as part of a DEA task force. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Details for Monday’s public memorial

The viewing will be Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Gates of the UD Arena parking lot will be open earlier, however the doors to the arena will not open before 4 p.m.

Officials said the doors will close at 9 p.m., but anyone already inside to pay their respects to DelRio will be able to do so.

Tuesday’s funeral

DelRio will be honored with a procession that will carry him through Dayton and surrounding communities to the private service at Tobias Funeral Home.

In order to get students transported home as close to scheduled times as possible, Kettering City Schools officials said it will dismiss an hour early Tuesday ahead of the planned procession from UD Arena around 2:30 p.m.

Oakwood City Schools will release students on hour early on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for the funeral procession for Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio.

The procession will travel through Oakwood on Far Hills Avenue, limiting and eventually stopping travel starting at 3 p.m. and continuing for an hour.

Residents are asked to avoid traveling or crossing Far Hills Avenue at this time.

Oakwood School officials are working with Kettering schools to coordinate transport for kindergarten students who ride buses in the afternoon. They plan to share information with families directly as soon as their plans are finalized.

Caption Firefighters and others gather as the body of Dayton police detective Jorge DelRio is taken past the Dayton Safety Center on the way to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

RELATED: Several streets will be closed for funeral route

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to detective DelRio’s family, friends and brothers in blue in this difficult time,” Traci Hale, Oakwood City Schools community relations director said. “We appreciate Det. DelRio’s lifelong service and sacrifice to keep our community safe.”

Parking for the funeral will become open to the public at 9 a.m. at gate D of the UD Arena. At 10 a.m., general public entrance doors will open.

Organizers ask for attendees to arrive by 11:15 a.m. or earlier to avoid a delay in being seated before the memorial service begins. Metal detectors will be used at all entrances.

At noon the memorial service will begin.

After the public funeral service concludes at approximately 2 p.m., the procession of law enforcement only vehicles will begin at UD Arena and finish on Rahn Road.

Caption Dayton Police detective. Jorge DelRio, who died Thursday after he was shot Monday night in the line of duty, was transported from Grandview Medical Center to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton. People lined the entrance along West Third Street for the processional lead by fellow Dayton police officers. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Route for DelRio’s motorcade on Tuesday

Only law enforcement vehicles are permitted in the motorcade which is expected to start around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Here is the route for the motorcade for people to view:

• From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street

• Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street

• Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street

• Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street

• Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street

• Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue

• Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street

• Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street

• Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

• Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

• Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude

>> Blue lights selling out in support of Detective DelRio, Dayton PD

>> FOP begins fundraising efforts to assist Detective DelRio’s family

>> Suspects in slaying of Detective DelRio could face death penalty