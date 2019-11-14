DelRio remembered as family man, star detective, American hero

DelRio’s flag-draped casket was brought to the front of the dais at noon, accompanied by honor guards and saluted by bagpipers, as hundreds of law-enforcement officers held a minuteslong salute.

Law enforcement officers from every small and large community locally joined numerous members of the Ohio State Patrol, and officers from all around Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to support the hundreds of Dayton Police on the arena floor.

Det. Jorge Del Rio was remembered today for his professionalism & integrity during his 30 years of public service. He was also remembered as a dedicated family man & loyal friend. Thank you to the thousands of officers, agents & community members who celebrated Jorge's life. pic.twitter.com/6HkyuuUqUR — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 12, 2019

Local and state leaders praised DelRio at the service, but some of the most poignant comments came from DelRio’s fellow DEA drug task force members. To protect the undercover officers’ identities, their sometimes tearful comments were recorded and played over the arena’s sound system.

They described DelRio as the best undercover agent in the unit and a fantastic investigator. Given that talent, a woman officer explained how she had anticipated being treated “like the rookie that I was,” adding, “but you made me feel like an equal.”

DelRio was described by task force members as a brother and a friend forever, who “never stepped back … always stepped up.” There were stories about his “crazy” laugh that echoed down the hall, and about hanging out at his house with the daughters DelRio was so proud of, with one officer calling them Jorge and the DelRio-ettes.

But the theme of the day often came back to courage. As one colleague pointed out, DelRio had a plaque at his desk that read, “Courage: Being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

Fraternal Order of Police Chaplain Christopher Fischer said in his eulogy that DelRio’s career was a picture of courage, from the time he dove into the Great Miami River to try to save a teenager, to when his undercover work thwarted a double murder for hire.

DelRio was born in Mexico City, then moved with his parents to East Chicago, Indiana, as a small child. After his father left, Fischer described DelRio’s determination to learn English via comic books, television and the neighborhood kids, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

He met his wife, Kathy, when both were working for Elder-Beerman, and he graduated from the Dayton Police Academy and joined the force in 1989, with Fischer describing his growth from nervous rookie to respected veteran.

The Chief says “our hearts are broken..but we must find his courage and persistence”. pic.twitter.com/6sX0hXI6fC — Mike Campbell (@MCampbellWHIO) November 12, 2019

“We honor the badge by our services to the public,” Fischer said. “We display our unwavering courage to confront violent and armed criminals, as Jorge did last Monday. And we have the integrity to provide the same service shift after shift and year after year. This same honor, courage and integrity was Jorge’s modus operandi to our community for the past three decades.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said it takes a special person to do the “dangerous, demanding, tough work” that DelRio did on the drug task force, calling him “just a natural (with) unique skills and talent.”

Credit: DaytonDailyNews Caption Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl provides remarks Credit: DaytonDailyNews

“Jorge DelRio’s life confirmed the American dream,” DeWine said. “He came to this country from Mexico as a young child. The day Jorge DelRio came to the United States was a lucky one for this great country, and particularly a lucky one for this community.”

Dayton leaders agreed. City Manager Shelley Dickstein called DelRio “an extraordinary public servant” and a difference-maker, urging everyone listening to look for their chance to be difference-makers.

Mayor Nan Whaley applauded DelRio and all Dayton first responders for rising to the task time and again in an extremely challenging year for the city. She thanked DelRio’s family for the sacrifices they had made for decades as he did dangerous work.

“It is a sacrifice that can never be fully repaid, but it’s a sacrifice that Daytonians are forever grateful for,” Whaley said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said DelRio was a perfectionist, crossing every “t” and dotting every “i” to make sure warrants and seizures held up in court. He also called the detective “genuinely a nice guy,” and expressed his sympathy to DelRio’s wife and daughters.

“I’m outraged and angry that we lost detective DelRio due to a senseless, cowardly and most hateful, heinous act,” Heck said. “I want you to know that I will ensure that full and proper justice is given to you.”

Before the service, a beautiful collection of photos chronicling DelRio’s life played on the arena video boards. They traced his path from teenager in a leather jacket, to new police officer and young family man, to accomplished detective posing with a massive pile of seized drugs.

For every photo of DelRio in tactical gear or a HazMat suit, it seemed there were five smiling shots with his wife, Kathy, and 10 of him hamming it up with his girls, with the daughters gradually getting taller, and the hair on DelRio’s chin a little grayer, eventually ending with DelRio’s loving gaze as he held a grandchild.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said DelRio built community within the department in little ways, like getting people together for a meal and building relationships.

A video with testimonials from Detective Jorge Del Rio’s partners and co-workers now playing UD Arena Scoreboard screens. pic.twitter.com/4QwdHkB1oa — Mike Campbell (@MCampbellWHIO) November 12, 2019

Biehl referenced Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, saying DelRio had given his “last full measure of devotion” in commitment to the community, and it was now incumbent on his law enforcement brothers and sisters to increase their own devotion to that cause.

“He left a legacy of service and sacrifice to this noble profession that is rare even among the best of us,” Biehl said.

DelRio was preceded in death by his mother, Beatriz Hernandez, and his daughter Dana Shafeek. He is survived by his wife, Kathy DelRio, daughters Ariel, Erica, Veronica and Naya, as well as three granddaughters and other family members.

@OHGovMikeDeWine says Jorge Del Rio’s life confirms the American Dream. Says the Family’s move here from Mexico City when Del Rio was young was a lucky move for Dayton. pic.twitter.com/EKyuO3hoGG — Mike Campbell (@MCampbellWHIO) November 12, 2019

Credit: DaytonDailyNews Caption Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks at Det. DelRio's funeral Credit: DaytonDailyNews