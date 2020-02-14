Another former OSU wrestler claims Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of sexual abuse

>> RELATED: OSU failed to act on reports of sexual misconduct; 177 students were abused

He also claimed that one of those superiors was OSU football player and two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin, according to WBNS.

DiSabato’s brother, Mike DiSabato, was also on the wrestling team and one of the first people to speak of Jordan’s alleged knowledge of the sexual abuse.

Adam DiSabato also testified that Jordan called him and asked the former captain to rebuke his brother’s claims, according to WBNS.

“Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling...Begging me to go against my brother.” DiSabato said. “Begging me. Crying for a half hour. That's the kind of cover-up that's going on there.”

Jordan has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Strauss’ abuse.